Ranji Trophy final, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines for Mumbai

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 22, 2022, 06:41 pm

Mumbai scored 248/5 at stumps (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a valiant 78 for Mumbai on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final in Bengaluru. Mumbai finished the day on 248/5 at stumps. Sarfaraz Khan (40*) and Shams Mulani (12*) are at the crease. For Madhya Pradesh, Saransh Jain claimed 2/31 from 17 overs. The match is well poised at the moment. Here are the details.

Start A positive start for Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi handed Mumbai a positive start. The duo added 87 runs for the first wicket. Shaw made a 79-ball 47, hitting five fours and a six. He played some gorgeous strokes before being dismissed in the 28th over. Shaw tried to drive the ball but enough gap between bat and pad saw the ball smash the stumps.

Yashasvi Yashasvi shows his mettle

Yashasvi has been enjoying solid form and came to this match on back of three successive centuries in the ongoing Ranji season. Prior to this 78-run effort, his scores read 35, 103, 100, and 181. In three matches, Yashasvi has piled up 497 runs at 99.40. Against MP, he struck seven fours and a six. However, a soft dismissal ended his stay.

Momentum Mumbai lose a bit of momentum

Mumbai had the perfect stage set for themselves but MP came back into the match with wickets at key intervals. Mumbai were 120/1 at one stage but were then reduced to 147/3. They built mini partnerships but MP showed character in showing fight. Mumbai's middle-order batters got starts but MP struck at the right moments.

Sarfaraz Hopes pinned on Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz batted well to remain unbeaten on 40. He has faced 125 balls, hitting three fours. He was joined by Mulani in the 75th over and the two saw off the rest of the day without too many hassles. Their focus was to occupy the crease. Sarfaraz, who is the top scorer in the Ranji season (843), carries the responsibility of his side.