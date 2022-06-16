Sports

Sri Lanka stun Australia in 2nd ODI: Report and stats

Jun 16, 2022

Pat Cummins claimed four wickets for Australia (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Australian cricket team was beaten by Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday. With this win, the Aussie have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Sri Lanka scored 220/9 in 47.4 overs before rain impacted play. The second innings was reduced to 43 overs with Australia's target being revised to 216. The visitors failed to get the job done (189/10).

2nd ODI How did the second ODI pan out?

Sri Lanka's innings never got the desired momentum as they kept losing wickets. The only highlight was a half-century stand for the third wicket between Kusal Mendia and Dhananjaya de Silva. Pat Cummins was on rampant mode, claiming four scalps. In response, SL dismissed Aaron Finch (14) early on. Thereafter nobody went on to convert the starts they got and SL gained control.

Bowling Cummins and Maxwell do well for the Aussies

Cummins claimed four wickets for 35 runs from 8.4 overs. The right-arm pacer has raced to 115 ODI scalps at 28.50. This was his sixth four-wicket haul in ODIs. Glenn Maxwell picked two wickets for 35 runs from his 10 overs. He now has 53 ODI scalps at 52.41. Maxwell went past Darren Lehmann and Nathan Coulter-Nile in terms of wickets (52 each).

Trio Key numbers for Mendis, de Silva, and Shanaka

Kusal Mendis scored a 41-ball 36, hitting two fours and a six. Mendis has gotten past 2,400 ODI runs. He has 2,419 runs at 31.01. He has also surpassed 300 ODI runs versus Australia (326) at 46.57. Dhananjaya de Silva scored a 41-ball 34. He has 1,240 ODI runs at 26.38. Dasun Shanaka (34) hit five fours and has 882 ODI runs.

Information Warner attains these numbers

Warner scored a 51-ball 37 for the Aussies. He slammed five fours. The southpaw has raced to 5,492 runs at 45.01. He has gone past 575 fours (576). Warner now has 661 runs against SL now at 34.78.