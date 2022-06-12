Sports

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope slams a century

England's Ollie Pope smacked a rip-roaring ton against New Zealand on Day 3 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. The number three batter looked in sublime touch as he toyed with the Kiwi seamers to register his second century in red-ball cricket. Notably, he has touched the 100-run mark after a wait of two years. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pope's century comes at a crucial juncture of the Test match.

Having conceded heavily in the first innings, England would have heaved a sigh of relief post his counter-attacking innings.

Although a promising player in FC cricket, Pope hasn't attained the same level of success in Tests.

Perhaps this innings changes the fortunes for the 24-year-old in the longest format.

Hundred Pope brings up his second Test ton

Pope fetched the bulk of runs from covers and backward square region. He took on Matt Henry in the 18th over, smoking the Kiwi pacer for two fours and a six. Pope had a lucky escape as Daryl Mitchell dropped him on 42. He slammed 10 fours and two sixes on course of his second century in Tests.

100 Pope cuts the century drought

Pope's last Test ton was against South Africa at St George's Park in 2020. The youngster had slammed 135* off 226 deliveries in what was his ninth Test inning. It was his maiden hundred in whites. Since then, he went past the fifty-run mark on four occasions but failed to reach three figures. He broke the long-standing wait in his 43rd Test inning.

Second Test How has the second Test panned out?

NZ managed 553/10 in the first innings. Daryl Mitchell (190) and wicket-keeper Tom Blundell (106) carved out magnificent tons. The duo added 236 runs, NZ's highest-ever partnership for the fifth wicket. England were 90/1 at stumps on Day 2. Alex Lees went on to convert his start to a fine fifty today. Pope and Joe Root are at the crease as England offer substance.