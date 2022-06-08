Sports

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Preview and Dream 11

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 08, 2022, 10:28 am 3 min read

Pakistan and West Indies to play the first ODI today (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan take on West Indies in the first ODI on Wednesday. This is a rescheduled three-match series, which was supposed to take place in December last year. It could not go ahead due to the multiple COVID-19 cases in the Windies squad. Both teams will be aiming to flex their muscles in an exciting series ahead. Here's the complete preview of the first ODI.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The match is being held in Multan and is scheduled for a 4:30 PM IST start. As per reports, the pitch is expected assist batting and spinners will have a role in the middle overs. Both teams would want to chase at this venue. The match will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network. One can stream the match on SonyLiv app.

Pakistan Pakistan look for a strong start

Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in their previous ODI series in March-April. The onus will lie on the likes of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq to show their strengths once again. Both batters have the knack of scoring important runs. As far as the bowling is concerned, Shaheen Afridi will be aiming to showcase his mettle. Also, spinner Shadab Khan has a crucial job in hand.

WI Pooran-led WI will be eager to perform

The Windies come into this series in back of a 3-0 whitewash over the Netherlands. Shai Hope has been in good touch and Brandon King will be keen to perform as well. Skipper Nicholas Pooran needs some runs under his belt. He will be hungry to lead by example. Alzarri Jospeh leads this West Indies line-up with the ball. He can be productive.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

Pakistan probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi. West Indies probable XI: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI option 1: Shai Hope, M Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Brandon King (vc), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi. Fantasy XI option 2: Shai Hope (vc), M Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, H Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Fakhar Zaman has 2,427 runs in ODIs at 46.67. He is 73 runs away from the 2,500-run mark. Imam-ul-Haq has scored 2,321 runs at 53.97. In seven games versus WI, Babar has scored 536 runs at 89.33 (4 centuries). Shai Hope has amassed 3,899 runs at 51.30. He has piled up 11 tons and 12 fifties. Shaheen Afridi has claimed 59 wickets for Pakistan.