Sports

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Statistical preview of the ODI series

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Statistical preview of the ODI series

Written by V Shashank Jun 12, 2022, 03:00 pm 3 min read

Travis Head was in a terrific form in the ODIs against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Post a 2-1 defeat in the T20Is, Sri Lanka host Australia for a five-match ODI series, starting June 13. SL have won their last two ODI series at home, thumping SA and Zimbabwe by 2-1. They might upset Aaron Finch & Co. Australia, who lost the ODIs against Pakistan earlier this year, would be prepared for the Lankan challenge. Here is the statistical preview.

Wickets Malinga has clipped 48 wickets in SL-Australia encounters

Lasith Malinga has affected the most dismissals in SL-Australia match-ups to date (48). Brett Lee (38) holds the most scalps for Australia in this regard. Among active players, Mitchell Starc has pocketed the bulk of wickets in their head-to-heads (27). Nathan Bracken has claimed the most wickets in a series (16). Starc has the best numbers among active players in this category too (12).

Runs Sangakkara has the most runs in Sri Lanka-Australia match-ups

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kumar Sangakkara has slammed the most number of runs in SL-Australia encounters (1,675). Ricky Ponting follows suit, having clobbered 1,649 runs. Among the current players, David Warner has the most runs to his name (624). Wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist has clocked the most runs in a series (385). Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal (236) holds the honors among the active players.

Stats Aussie batters eye these numbers

Warner has compiled 5,455 runs in 128 ODIs. He could surpass Shane Watson's runs tally (5,757). He also needs 376 runs to breach the 1,000-run mark in SL-Australia match-ups in ODIs. Aaron Finch (5,255) could trump Damien Martyn's run count in the format (5,346). Travis Head (1,463) can breach the 1,500-run mark. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis (1,200) can steer clear of Tom Moody's tally (1,211).

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, both teams have met each other on 97 occasions. Australia have won on 61 occasions, while Sri Lanka have claimed a win on 32 instances (four no-results). Notably, Australia have won six of their last seven ODIs versus the Lankans.

Duo Chandimal, Mendis are close to attaining note-worthy feats

Chandimal, who has 3,801 runs in ODIs, can breach the 4,000-run mark. He would be only the 11th batter to do so for the Lankans. He would also surpass Arnold's run count in the format (3,950). Kusal Mendis has compiled 2,297 runs across 82 ODIs. He could reach 2,500 runs and become only the 18th batter to breach the tally for SL.

Information Sri Lankan bowlers can script these records

Wanindu Hasaranga has pocketed 29 scalps in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the leg-spinner can drive past the tallies of Seekkuge Prasanna (32) and Russell Arnold (40). Pacer Dushmantha Chameera (41) is nine short of attaining 50 wickets in the format.

Information Asalanka, Shanaka can bag these numbers

Charith Asalanka has had impressive performances in ODIs. So far, he has compiled 472 runs at 42.90. He eyes the 500-run mark. Meanwhile, skipper Dasun Shanaka (842) could aggregate 1,000 runs in the format.