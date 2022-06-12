Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022-23, England 0-0 Italy: Records broken

UEFA Nations League 2022-23, England 0-0 Italy: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 12, 2022, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Italy held England to a draw (Photo credit: Twitter/@Azzurri_En)

The England football team was held to a goalless draw by Italy at the Molineux Stadium in a crucial UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match. With this draw, England remain winless after three games. After a defeat versus Hungary, England were held to two successive draws by Germany and Italy respectively. Italy stay top of the pile above second-placed Hungary.

ENG vs ITA How did the match pan out?

Mason Mount missed a glorious chance for England early on with his effort crashing the crossbar in the first half. Raheem Sterling then skewed the ball over from close range after a cracking Reece James delivery after the break. For England, keeper Aaron Ramsdale needed to be alert on several occasions to stop the Azzurri from finding a breakthrough.

Goals Nations League: England continue to remain shy

England have failed to net an open goal across the three Nations League games. Their only goal of the tournament was a Harry Kane penalty. As per Opta, England have failed to score in seven of their 15 Nations League games (47%). Seven of the last eight times England have failed to find the net in all competitions have been in this tournament.

Information Unique record for Tomori and Abraham

As per Opta, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are the fifth and sixth players to feature for England against the Azzurri, while playing for an Italian club side, after Ray Wilkins, Mark Hateley, Trevor Francis, and Paul Ince.

Germany Germany earn a point versus Hungary

Germany came from a goal down to draw 1-1 versus Hungary in the other game. Hungary got the opener after Zsolt Nagy drove a shot past Manuel Neuer after the goal-keeper had parried the ball into his path. In the ninth minute, Germany equalized via Jonas Hofmann. The result sees Germany manager Hansi Flick remain unbeaten so far in charge of the side (12).