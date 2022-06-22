Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Paris Saint-Germain

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 22, 2022

Mbappe signed a new three-year deal (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to build a squad which is in line with the project they have outlined. Players who aren't considered as part of the project, will be asked to find new pastures. PSG, who are making changes in leadership, tied Kylian Mbappe down in May. Mbappe signed a new three-year deal. PSG are now busy in shaping the 2022 summer transfer window.

Deal Here are the details of Mbappe's new PSG deal

tMbappe has signed a three-year deal and this will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025. In terms of wages, he will now be the highest-paid footballer, earning £1m in wages every week. As per Sky Sports, he will also receive an enormous signing-on fee of approximately £110m. There will be bonuses and concessions over image rights as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

PSG made Mbappe sign until 2025, despite him having verbally agreed on a move to Real Madrid.

Ligue 1 champions PSG offered a better financial package.

PSG replaced sporting director Leonardo with Luis Campos.

And now, PSG are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino with Christophe Galtier being the frontrunner.

In terms of transfers, several positions are being looked upon.

Milan Skriniar Milan Skriniar is a top target

Inter's Milan Skriniar is a top target in Paris Saint-Germain's list. So far, there is no agreement on a fee. The central defender has been a top performer for Inter, making 215 appearances across five seasons. PSG are proposing a new deal after the first one was turned down. Add-ons will be there as well as part of the deal.

Vitinha PSG are set to sign mid-fielder Vitinha

PSG are set to sign mid-fielder Vitinha from FC Porto. As per Fabrizio Romano, a fee in the region of £34m has been agreed between PSG and Porto. Meanwhile, personal terms have been agreed. He is set to be the new signing of sporting director Campos. He made 59 appearances for Porto, scoring four goals. In 2020-21, Wolves had taken the player on loan.

Details PSG snubbed by Pogba; Di Maria has left

Paul Pogba, who left Manchester United as a free agent, held interest from PSG. However, the Frenchman has opted to join Juventus. He will be signing a contract in July with his former club. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria left PSG as a free agent. He has an offer ready from Juve. Di Maria scored 92 goals in 295 appearances for PSG.

Christophe Galtier PSG are closing in on manager Christophe Galtier

As per Sky Sports, PSG are close to agreeing a deal for Nice boss Christophe Galtier to become their new manager. President Nasser Al-Khelaifi's future aim being is to have an all-Parisian team at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 champions are close to finalizing the departure of head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Galtier and Campos worked together in Lille.