Champions League final, Liverpool vs Real: Here are the teams
Liverpool will be facing La Liga winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final tonight. The Reds have reached their third final in five seasons. 13-time winners Real are aiming to win their maiden UCL trophy after having last won in 2017-18. They had beaten Liverpool 3-1 in that final. Ahead of a crunch final we present the complete team news.
Liverpool have made three changes to the side that defeated Wolves 3-1 in their final gameweek in the Premier League. Liverpool Playing XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz. Substitutes: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior. Substitutes: Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga. Real have made two changes to the side that drew versus Real Betis in the final gameweek of La Liga.
Real have won 13 European Cup/Champions League trophies to date. They can extend their tally to 14. Liverpool have won six European Cup/Champions League honors and can equal the tally of AC Milan (7) if they win tonight.