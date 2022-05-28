Sports

Champions League final, Liverpool vs Real: Here are the teams

Liverpool will be facing La Liga winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final tonight. The Reds have reached their third final in five seasons. 13-time winners Real are aiming to win their maiden UCL trophy after having last won in 2017-18. They had beaten Liverpool 3-1 in that final. Ahead of a crunch final we present the complete team news.

Liverpool Liverpool's team news

Liverpool have made three changes to the side that defeated Wolves 3-1 in their final gameweek in the Premier League. Liverpool Playing XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz. Substitutes: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott.

Real Real Madrid's playing XI

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior. Substitutes: Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga. Real have made two changes to the side that drew versus Real Betis in the final gameweek of La Liga.

Information Liverpool can equal AC Milan's tally

Real have won 13 European Cup/Champions League trophies to date. They can extend their tally to 14. Liverpool have won six European Cup/Champions League honors and can equal the tally of AC Milan (7) if they win tonight.