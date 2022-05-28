Sports

2022 French Open: Tsitsipas and Medvedev through to fourth round

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 28, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

Tsitsipas has reached the fourth round (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Men's singles number four seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Saturday. The Greek international beat Mikael Ymer in the second round. Tsitsipas won the match in straight sets. Earlier, world number two Daniil Medvedev overcame Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile, the in-form Carlos Alcaraz also progressed. Here are the details.

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas has fared well on clay this season

Last month, Tsitsipas won the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters after beating Alejandro Fokina in the final. It was his second ATP Masters 1000 title. He also reached the final of the Rome Masters, losing to Novak Djokovic. He reached the semi-finals in Madrid and quarter-finals in Barcelona. Tsitsipas has a win-loss record of 16-3 on clay in the ongoing season, second-most after Carlos Alcaraz (18-1).

Numbers Key numbers for Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas has extended the head-to-head series against Ymer to 4-0. His previous duel saw him earn a straight-sets win this year at AO. The 23-year-old Tsitsipas has an 18-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros. The 2021 finalist has a 8-1 record at Grand Slams this year. He had reached the semis of the Australian Open. Overall. he has a 41-18 win-loss record (Slams).

Medvedev Medvedev beat Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Second seed Medvedev produced a high-class display to overcome World No. 31 Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. As per ATP, Medvedev struck 42 winners to Kecmanovic's 24. He broke the Serb five times and saved each of the two break points he faced. A win next will see Medevdev reach a second consecutive quarter-final in the French capital.

Information Other crucial results in the men's singles

Marin Cilic beat Gilles Simon 6-0, 6-3, 6-2. The Croatian served eight aces. Seventh seed Andre Rublev beat Cristian Garín 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6. Jannik Sinner beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. Carlos Alcaraz beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.