Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2022, 03:06 am 2 min read

Real beat Liverpool 1-0 (Photo credit Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final. Vinicius Junior scored the goal in the second half to help his side win on the night. Real have won their 14th Champions League trophy. This was their second successive win over Liverpool in the Champions League final. Real beat Liverpool in the 2017-18 season final earlier. Here's more.

Ancelotti Ancelotti scripts history with 4th UCL win

Carlo Ancelotti has now won four Champions League titles to date. He won the coveted trophy twice with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 respectively. Ancelotti has now steered clear of Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley in terms of being the most successful manager. Zidane won three UCL honors with Real. Paisley guided Liverpool to three trophies as well.

Do you know? Vinicius shines for Real

As per Opta, Vinícius Júnior (4 goals, 6 assists) is the first South American player to be directly involved in 10+ goals in a single UEFA Champions League campaign while aged 21 or under since Lionel Messi in 2008-09 (14 - 9 goals, 5 assists).

Real Madrid Notable numbers for Real

Real Madrid have won the European Cup/Champions League on 14 occasions. This is twice as many times as any other side in the history of the competition Real Madrid have played eight Champions League finals in the UCL era and have won all of them. They have beaten Atletci Madrid and Liverpool twice during this run.

LIVRMA How did the match pan out?

After a goalless half-time, Vinicius scored the only goal of the final as Real sealed a Champions League-La Liga double. Liverpool had several attempts on target but were denied by the superb Thibaut Courtois. The former Chelsea man saved Real on several accounts. Real held on and denied Liverpool any chances. Defensively Real were very classy in nature,

Information Courtois has a superb performance

As per Real Opta, Courtois with 59 saves has now set the new record of saves made in a single Champions League campaign since 2003-04 (since Opta collected this data). Also with nine saves he has set a new record in a single UCL final.

Do you know? 7th trophy for Ancelotti with Real

Ancelotti has now won his seventh trophy with Real Madrid and a third this season. He guided Real to La Liga and Spanish Super Cup wins already this season.