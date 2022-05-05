Sports

Champions League: Benzema smashes these records as Real oust City

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 05, 2022, 04:23 pm

Benzema celebrates Real Madrid's win (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's winning goal versus Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second-leg clash. Real, who lost 3-4 in the first leg and were down 1-0 in the second, made a superb comeback to win 3-1 and 6-5 on aggregate. Rodrygo scored a brace before Benzema converted a penalty in extra-time. We decode Benzema's records.

RMAMCI Real make a comeback to tame City

After a 0-0 show in the first half, City upped the tempo and Riyad Mahrez put them ahead in the 73rd minute. City went 5-3 ahead in the contest. However, Rodrygo changed the scenario. The Brazilian substitute turned home Karim Benzema's ball from close range in the final minute. 90 seconds later he leveled the tie. Benzema scored a penalty next in extra-time.

Context Why does this story matter?

Benzema has been superb for Real Madrid in Champions League 2021-22 season, continuing his goal-scoring form.

He has played a big role in helping Real reach the final.

If not for Benzema, Real would not have made it this far.

His significance in the knockout stages, in particular, has been laudable.

In every game, he has scripted one record or another.

Records Benzema slams these records after scoring versus City

Benzema has scored seven Champions League goals against English teams this season. As per Opta, this is the most by a player in a single campaign in the competition's history. Benzema has scored 10 goals in the Champions League knockout stages this season. It's the joint-most by a player in a single campaign along with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016-17, also for Real Madrid.

Goals Benzema equals Lewandowski's record of UCL goals

Benzema has raced to 86 Champions League goals. He has gone level with Robert Lewandowski (86). Only Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (125) are ahead. Benzema is the first player to score 15 goals in the UCL this season. He has also chipped in with two assists. Lewandowski follows suit with 13 goals and 3 assists.

UCL season Benzema is chasing this record

Benzema (15) has already equaled Ronaldo and Lewandowski's numbers in terms of goals in a single Champions League season. Ronaldo scored 15 in 2017-18 and Lewandowski amassed the tally in 2019-20. Benzema now has the chance to break Ronaldo's all-time record of 17 goals in a season back in 2013-14. CR7 also netted 16 goals for Real in 2015-16.

Twitter Post Most goals in a single UCL season

🔝 Most goals in a single Champions League season:



⚽️1⃣7⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo (2013/14)

⚽️1⃣6⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)

⚽️1⃣5⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo (2017/18)

⚽️1⃣5⃣ Robert Lewandowski (2019/20)

⚽️1⃣5⃣ Karim Benzema (2021/22)#UCL pic.twitter.com/gkynKEl7Ev — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2022

Numbers 43 goals for Benzema in 2021-22

Benzema now has 43 goals in all competitions for Real in 2021-22. Besides the UCL, he is also the highest scorer in La Liga this season (26). Benzema has already won 2 trophies (Spanish Super Cup and La Liga) with Real this season and can win a third (UCL). Overall, he has 322 goals for Real, having played 602 games.

Do you know? Benzema equals Ronaldo's record

Benzema has now scored 10 goals in the knockout phase this season. He has now matched Ronaldo's tally of 10 in terms of most goals scored in a single Champions League knockout phase.