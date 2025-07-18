'They're labeled criminals...terrorists': Adityanath backs Kanwar Yatris amid vandalism reports  

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come out in support of Kanwar Yatris, who have been accused of vandalism and violence during their pilgrimage. Speaking at an event in Varanasi on Friday, he slammed the media for labeling the pilgrims as "hooligans" and "terrorists." He said, "From the lowest class to the highest class...every person is connected to this movement (Kanwar Yatra). It is a wonderful display of unity."

Media criticism Adityanath's remarks on violence Adityanath accused "the same people" who once tried to divide the country on communal lines of now targeting the Kanwar Yatra. He said these people are creating fake accounts on social media to incite caste conflict. Adityanath also recalled an incident where a man wore a saffron towel but shouted "Ya Allah" during an arson case, suggesting such acts are meant to mislead and create unrest.

Tazia Restrictions on Tazia heights The CM also spoke about imposing restrictions on Tazia heights during Muharram after an incident in Jaunpur led to deaths and riots. "In Jaunpur, a Tazia was raised so high that it touched a high-tension wire, resulting in the death of three people and triggering riots," he said. He further claimed that armed protests during Muharram in the past frequently resulted in violence, making it dangerous for women and girls to step outside.