AAP officially exits INDIA bloc

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially announced its exit from the INDIA bloc. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh confirmed the decision on Friday, saying, "AAP is out of the INDIA bloc. Our party has made it clear, Arvind Kejriwal has made it clear. We are no longer part of the alliance." The announcement comes ahead of a key opposition meeting before Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Electoral independence 'INDIA bloc was only for Lok Sabha elections' Singh said that the INDIA bloc was only for Lok Sabha elections, and since then, the AAP has contested all assembly elections independently. The party had fought the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi as part of the INDIA alliance but contested separately in the Haryana and Delhi Assembly elections. It has also declared its intention to contest upcoming Bihar Assembly elections independently.

Parliamentary collaboration AAP will have strategic alliances with opposition parties in Parliament Singh, however, said the AAP will continue to have strategic alliances with opposition parties in Parliament. He said they often seek support from parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on parliamentary issues. "We have always played the role of a strong and powerful opposition and will do so," he added.