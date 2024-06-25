In brief Simplifying... In brief Atishi, Delhi's water minister, is hospitalized following a five-day hunger strike demanding Haryana release more water to meet Delhi's supply needs.

The Delhi government alleges Haryana is not fulfilling its agreement to supply 613 MGD of raw water, causing a shortfall since late May.

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:23 am Jun 25, 202410:23 am

What's the story Delhi Minister Atishi—who is on an indefinite fast over water shortage in the capital since Friday—was hospitalized early on Tuesday after her health deteriorated. The party said that Atishi's blood sugar level dropped to 43 units (mg/dL) at midnight and 36 units at 3:00am, following which she was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP). "She has not eaten anything for the last five days...demanding the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water," the Aam Aadmi Party posted on X.

Medical condition

Later, AAP Spokesperson Reena Gupta said, "It is the fifth day of water minister's indefinite fast. Her sugar level and blood pressure was falling. She was admitted in emergency and is in the ICU currently. We request the central government to give the rightful water to Delhi," AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said. Atishi has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday demanding Haryana government to release water from Hathinikund barrage so that Delhi can meet its water supply demands.

Water crisis

Delhi government's allegations against Haryana

The Delhi government claims Haryana should supply 613 MGD of raw water per their agreement, but only 513 MGD is being delivered. Delhi faced a water shortfall starting late May, briefly recovering to over 1,000 MGD in early June. However, since June 8, supply fluctuated between 900 and 950 MGD, hitting a season low of 888 MGD on June 21. There has been a slight improvement recently, with the Monday bulletin reporting a supply of 913 MGD.

Government action

Haryana claims it is supplying sufficient water per agreeements

Over the past few weeks, Delhi has faced a water supply shortfall primarily due to a raw water shortage exacerbated by heatwave conditions. The city relies on neighboring states for 86.5% of its raw water needs. Haryana claims it is supplying sufficient water per the agreements and suggests Delhi should improve its water management.