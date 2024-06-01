Next Article

IMD issues heatwave warning for 10 states

By Chanshimla Varah 11:16 am Jun 01, 202411:16 am

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi and nine other states on Saturday (June 1). The states include Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh is forecast to face heatwave conditions on the same day, while warm night conditions are predicted for Odisha.

Rainfall forecast

IMD forecasts rainfall and thunderstorms across Northeast India

For several northeastern states, the IMD has predicted "fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40km/h)" for the next seven days. The states include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. This forecast suggests these regions can expect rainfall until June 7.

Weather update

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected in various states

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are also expected till June 5 in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh; and in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra from June 2 to June 4. While isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 31 to June 2; Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on June 1 and 2; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema on June 2.

Monsoon update

IMD forecasts 3 days of rainfall in Hyderabad

Rain is also expected across all zones of Hyderabad for the next three days. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in the city. The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday as rainfall is expected in the evening or night in all zones, including Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally. It has also issued a yellow alert for other Telangana districts until June 4, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.