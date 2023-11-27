Kuki group suspends economic blockade in Manipur

1/5

India 2 min read

Kuki group suspends economic blockade in Manipur

By Prateek Talukdar 10:43 pm Nov 27, 202310:43 pm

COTU suspended the 12-day economic blockade on two national highways in Manipur

The Committee on Tribal Unity-Sadar Hills (COTU) on Monday suspended the 12-day economic blockade on two national highways linking Manipur's Meitei-dominated capital, Imphal. The COTU, a prominent Kuki organization based in the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi district, decided to suspend the blockade, citing the difficulties faced by fellow tribals in the region. It imposed the blockade on November 15, protesting the "indifferent attitude of the concerned authority in dispensing law and order in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas."

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and tribal communities for nearly seven months now. The violence has claimed around 200 lives and displaced over 50,000 people. The majority Meitei community is demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to settle in Manipur's hill areas, accusing the tribal Kuki-Zo people of "cross-border narco-terrorism" from Myanmar and Bangladesh. The tribal communities are opposing the Meiteis' demand for ST status, calling it a ploy to strip away their ancestral land.

3/5

Blockade impacts supply of goods

The economic blockade imposed on National Highway (NH) 2, connecting Nagaland's Dimapur to Imphal, and NH 37, linking Assam's Silchar to Imphal, severely affected the flow of goods. The COTU said in a statement, "In accordance with the necessity that may arise out of the current dynamics, it will review the current suspension and enforce if required. The committee also appreciate the support given by the public during the entire course of the blockade (sic)."

4/5

Total failure of constitutional machinery: COTU

Announcing the blockade on November 15, the COTU said it had been agitating for concrete resolution on several aspects, but their demands were consistently ignored. "The apparent status of the state indicates the total failure of the constitutional machinery propagated by fascist and lunatic power-mongers of the state," it had said. Last week, it imposed a 48-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi after two tribal killings. Separately, it has been demanding the Centre to release those arrested by central agencies.

5/5

ATSUM organized economic blockade in 2021, 2022

To recall, the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM) organized an economic blockade on two national highways connecting Imphal, including NH 2 and 39, briefly in 2021 and 2022. Their demand was the tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Manipur Assembly. They sought greater financial and administrative autonomy for the hill region to ensure development at par with the state's valley areas.