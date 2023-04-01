Politics

Assam: CM Sarma warns Kejriwal ahead of AAP rally

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal against defaming him ahead of the latter's first political rally in the state on Sunday. Sarma stated that if Kejriwal says anything negative about him during the rally, he will initiate a defamation suit. Reportedly, Kejriwal earlier claimed in the Delhi Legislative Assembly that Sarma was involved in several cases in other states.

Why does this story matter?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to establish itself in the northeast against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is why Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are holding their first political rally in Assam on Sunday.

On Friday, the AAP's Assam state unit claimed that Kejriwal would make some important announcements that could topple the political scenario of the state.

'Coward': Assam CM Sarma on Kejriwal

Issuing a warning to Kejriwal on Friday, Sarma said, "Speak against me a single word that I am corrupt, and next day, I am going to file a defamation case, the same thing I have done against (former Delhi deputy CM) Manish Sisodia." Sarma also termed Kejriwal a "coward" for allegedly speaking against him in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, where the CM enjoys immunity.

Somebody misled people against me: Sarma

Sarma further said somebody had "misled" all the people, claiming that there were some cases against him. "In entire India, there is no case against me, except for some cases filed by Congress people in various courts (sic)," he added.

What Assam CM Sarma tweeted about Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party's northeast in charge hits back

Meanwhile, the AAP's northeast in charge, Rajesh Sharma, slammed Sarma for his remarks. "The country has recognized the anti-democracy people who are doing horse-trading by bringing MLAs of Maharashtra to Guwahati," he said. Notably, Sarma's warning came on a day when the Gujarat High Court fined Kejriwal Rs. 25,000 for asking Gujarat University to disclose details of PM Narendra Modi's educational degree.

How is AAP rally significant?

The AAP rally, dubbed "most important" by its Assam wing, is expected to cause some ripples in the state. According to party members, Kejriwal is expected to make statements that could upend the state's political landscape. The AAP has also raised concerns about the CM Sarma-led administration's handling of urban development problems such as waterlogging and broken traffic signals.