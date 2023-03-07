Politics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi over ministers' arrests

Mar 07, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal also urged people to pray on the occasion of Holi if they are worried about the country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he would pray for India on the occasion of Holi on Wednesday, blaming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the recent arrests of his top ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Posting a video message on social media, Kejriwal also urged people to pray if they are worried about the country's current political situation.

जिस देश के प्रधानमंत्री लोगों को अच्छी शिक्षा और अच्छा इलाज देने वालों को जेल में डालें और देश को लूटने वालों का साथ दें, उस देश की स्थिति बेहद चिंताजनक है। वहाँ आम लोगों के लिए काम करने वाला और उनकी सुनवाई करने वाला कोई नहीं बचता। https://t.co/DXx5kFV6k2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 7, 2023

Sisodia, Jain could die for country: Kejriwal

In the video, Kejriwal said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sisodia and Jain were "brave" and "can die for the country." He argued that after 75 years of independence, the ex-Delhi deputy CM was the one who gave quality education to the poorest, while Jain changed the face of healthcare facilities in Delhi. "But they are thrown in jail on false charges," Kejriwal added.

Both ministers arrested in corruption cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in May last year on money laundering charges. Meanwhile, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 this year in connection with a probe into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. Meanwhile, he has been remanded to judicial custody till March 20. Both leaders resigned from the Delhi cabinet last week.