Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for 5th time

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 07, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

72-year-old Neiphiu Rio (R) is the longest-serving chief minister in the history of Nagaland

Neiphiu Rio of the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth consecutive time on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state capital, Kohima. Besides Rio, Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton were sworn in as deputy chief ministers of Nagaland.

Rio: Longest serving CM in the state

Notably, 72-year-old Rio is the longest-serving chief minister in the history of Nagaland. He will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in the state, as all other parties in Nagaland have extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance. The ruling NDPP-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance won 37 seats in the 60-member Legislative Assembly in the recently concluded Nagaland elections.

Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM

Earlier on Tuesday, National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma also took oath as the CM of Meghalaya for his second consecutive term in the presence of PM Modi. The ceremony also saw Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar taking oath as the deputy CMs of Meghalaya at Raj Bhavan in the state capital, Shillong, where Shah and BJP President JP Nadda were also present.