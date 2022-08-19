India

DGPs should monitor demographic changes in border states: Amit Shah

Aug 19, 2022

The Union home minister was speaking on Thursday at the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, reportedly remarked on Thursday that all border state police chiefs should keep a close check on the demographic changes taking place in their respective areas while highlighting the importance of national security. Shah delivered his remarks at the end of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022, where several important key security challenges were discussed.

Context Why does this story matter?

During the two-day conference, approximately 600 officers discussed a variety of security-related issues, including counter-terrorism and counter-radicalization, implications of Maoist overground and front organizations, demographic shifts, growing radicalization in border areas, drug trafficking, etc.

Challenges related to new technologies such as cryptocurrency, counter-drone technology, cyber and social media surveillance, island and port protection, and possible misuse of 5G technology were also reportedly discussed.

Statement What did Amit Shah say?

"The home minister said that the DGPs of border states should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking place in border areas," an official of the home ministry reportedly stated. It's the responsibility of the Directors General of Police of states to bring down all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts," the official added.

Quote All states should give top priority to national security: Shah

"All states should give top priority to issues related to national security; this is the fight for the future of the country and youth, for which we have to fight together, in one direction and win at any cost," Shah reportedly stated.

Details Details regarding the development

A second official stated on condition of anonymity that Shah praised the accomplishments of the security forces in terms of internal security, particularly the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, various extremist groups in the northeast, and left-wing extremism. According to a third officer, Shah also reportedly mentioned using 5G technology to bolster the security system while highlighting the importance of national security.

Fact NAFIS built for the first time in the country: Shah

The National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) has been built for the first time in the country, according to Shah, and "should trickle down to the grassroots level." "It's not enough to just catch a consignment, it's very important to completely uproot the drugs network...get to the bottom....We should make detailed analysis of the best-investigated cases of every state," Shah reportedly stated.

Quote 'Need to know' basis should change to 'Need to share'

"The basic principle of a modern intelligence agency should not be "Need to know", but "Need to Share" and "Duty to Share" because we will not get success unless the approach changes," Shah reportedly stated as saying by the third officer. Along with technology, we should also give equal thrust to the use of human intelligence," the officer added.