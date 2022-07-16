Sports

Shooting World Cup: Aishwary wins India's fourth gold medal

Shooting World Cup: Aishwary wins India's fourth gold medal

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 16, 2022, 08:01 pm 2 min read

Tomar beat 2018 Youth Olympics champion Zalan Peklar (Source: Twitter/@Media_SAI)

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured the gold medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) at the ISSF Shooting World Cup on Saturday. Tomar beat 2018 Youth Olympics champion Zalan Peklar of Hungary 16-12 to win his second Shooting World Cup gold medal. He won his first in New Delhi last year. Tomar has clinched India's fourth gold in the ongoing competition.

Twitter Post History for Tomar!

GOLD for 🇮🇳



Tokyo Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins 🥇at the @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Changwon



Tomar defeated 🇭🇺's Zalan Peklar 16-12 to clinch the 🥇 he also finished at the top position in Qualification round with a score of 593



Many congratulations Champ!! pic.twitter.com/e7MkxtOTM6 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 16, 2022

Ranking Tomar went ahead of Pekler

On Sunday morning, Tomar topped the ranking round with a score of 409.8 to reach the final ahead of Pekler , who shot 406.7. Both Tomar and Pekler were on the money, but the former delivered in crunch moments. While Pekler settled for the silver medal, the experienced Istvan, also from Hungary, bagged the bronze medal in the event.

Information ISSF World Cup: A look at the standings

At the moment, India tops the medals tally with nine medals (four gold, four silver, and one bronze) at the ISSF World Cup. Korea follows India with four medals (Gold: 3, Silver: 1).

Tomar Gold at 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup

Tomar won the gold medal at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl. He broke the junior world record in the 50-meter rifle three positions, registering a score of 459.3. Tomar clinched bronze in 50-meter rifle three positions at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships in Doha. As a result, he bagged India's second Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota place in the event.

Achievements A look at his other achievements

In 2021, Tomar bagged gold at the ISSF World Cup event in New Delhi with a score of 462.5 (men's 50-meter rifle three positions). He also clinched gold in the same event at the 2021 ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru. He set a new junior world record there. In 2019, Tomar received the Eklavya award from the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Do you know? Tomar has an agricultural background

Tomar has an agricultural background. As per Firstpost, his father works as a farmer in Ratanpur, Madhya Pradesh. Before Tomar, his cousin Navdeep Singh Rathore was the only one who pursued shooting in his family.