Karnataka: Blackouts compel man to grind spices at electricity office

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 08, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Irked with power cuts, a man in Karnataka goes to his nearby electricity office every day to grind spices and charge his phone. M Hanumanthappa, a resident of Mangote village in Shivamogga district, has been doing this at the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) office for the last 10 months after an official told him to do so following a heated argument.

Details Hanumanthappa's family receives electricity for 3-4 hours a day

Hanumanthappa's family receives a power supply of 3-4 hours a day, forcing his family to stay in dark for the rest of the day. He requested officials of MESCOM to provide his home with a proper power supply. However, after months of requests, quarrels and follow-ups, he didn't get the proper supply. His requests to the local public representative and MLA also went unheard.

Incident Why did he start visiting MESCOM office to grind masala

One day, Hanumanthappa called a senior MESCOM official and said, "How do you think we should grind masala and cook food at home? How should we charge our phones?" "That's a basic necessity, I can't go into my neighbour's house every day for these," he added. To this, the officer said, "Then go to the MESCOM office and grind your masala."

Information Hanumanthappa took the advice seriously

Notably, Hanumanthappa took the advice seriously and began his daily trips to the MESCOM office and no staff member objected to this. Since then, he has been visiting the electricity office with a mixer to operate it and also to charge his phone.

Offcials Hanumanthappa will get power supply within a month: Office

When asked about the incident, Vishwanath, the Junior Engineer of MESCOM, told the media that due to heavy rains IP sets couldn't be charged. Hanumanthappa can get a temporary power supply by drawing an electric line from the Mallapura distribution centre, reports said. However, Vishwanath promised that Hanumanthappa's house will get a power connection within a month.