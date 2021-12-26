India Omicron scare: Which states have imposed fresh restrictions?

The Centre has asked states and union territories to implement stringent COVID-19 curbs in view of the ongoing holiday season.

Amid the growing number of cases involving the Omicron variant of coronavirus, several Indian states have introduced fresh restrictions to curb viral spread. This comes after the Centre asked states and union territories to implement stringent precautionary measures in view of the ongoing holiday season. Here's what restrictions have been imposed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states.

Why does this story matter?

India's COVID-19 tally involving the Omicron variant has reached 422 within a month. Notably, a majority of Omicron variant cases are concentrated in Maharashtra and Delhi, at 108 and 79, respectively. Omicron is notably more transmissible than the Delta variant. Addressing 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people to exercise caution to fight the new variant.

Karnataka Night curfew in Karnataka

The Karnataka government Sunday imposed a "night curfew" for 10 days from December 28 onwards between 10 pm-5 am. There will be no New Year-related functions and parties in the external premises, "especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings." However, eateries, hotels, pubs, and restaurants are allowed to operate with their 50% of seating capacity.

Maharashtra Maharashtra puts curbs on public gatherings

Maharashtra—reporting the highest number of Omicron cases—has banned the assembly of more than five people in public places between 9 pm-6 am. The state has also put restrictions on the number of guests for weddings which is 100 for indoor weddings and 250 for outdoor weddings. Similarly, gyms, spas, hotels, theaters, and cinema halls are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Quote 'Maharashtra to consider lockdown if demand for oxygen grows'

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that the state would consider the imposition of fresh lockdown only if the daily demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonnes. As of now, the situation is under control, Tope added.

Delhi Delhi announces night curfew

Delhi on Sunday announced a night curfew from 11 pm-5 am starting December 27. Earlier, restaurants and bars were allowed to operate with only up to 50% of their seating capacity. The seating capacity at auditoriums and assembly halls has been capped at 50%. Only up to 200 persons are permitted to attend marriage-related gatherings.

Haryana Haryana: Night curfew, public gatherings curbed

The Haryana government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm-5 am to curb the spread of the new variant. It has also prohibited the gathering of more than 200 persons in public places and other programs. Chairing a review meeting on Friday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar stressed the need to spread awareness and ramp up vaccination.

Information J&K rams up COVID-19 testing

Separately, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to conduct a Rapid Antigen Test of all passengers traveling to the UT by road. At least 33% of incoming travelers will have to undergo RT-PCR test, it added

Night curfew Night curfew in UP, MP, Gujarat

Meanwhile, both the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments have imposed a night curfews from 11 pm to 5 am in their respective states. In UP, gatherings of over 200 people have been banned. It has also ordered a special awareness drive at marketplaces, urging people to mask up. Separately, a night curfew has been effective in Gujarat from 1 am to 5 am.

Tamil Nadu TN CM urges people to avoid large gatherings

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Friday chaired a high-level consultative meeting with medical, public health experts, and top officials to take stock of Omicron spread. All shops, commercial complexes, and cinemas should compulsorily follow guidelines and adhere to the standard operating procedure, Stalin said. He also urged people to avoid large gatherings and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Information Bengal exempts night curfew on Christmas, NY

In the wake of Omicron variant cases in the state, the West Bengal government has extended the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am till January 15. However, it has exempted essential services, Christmas and New Year from the curfew.