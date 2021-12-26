India COVID-19: India reports 7K cases; Omicron tally reaches 422

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Sunday reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of over 76,000. Active cases now account for just 0.22% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74%. It has been under 2% for the last 83 days.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Sunday reported a marginally lower number of COVID-19 cases than the day before. However, COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant have been gradually growing in the country. Among states, Kerala continues to contribute a majority of active cases. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday announced precautionary or booster jabs for frontline workers and people with comorbidities from January.

Statistics 7K patients discharged

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,47,86,802 COVID-19 cases till Sunday morning. The death toll reached 4,79,682. With 7,091 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stand at 3,42,30,354. In the past 24 hours, 6,987 new cases and 162 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62%. It has remained under 1% the last 42 days.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States Kerala adds majority of cases

Maharashtra reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases along with 796 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 2,407 new cases and 3,377 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 270 new cases and 246 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 606 new cases and 685 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 104 new cases and 133 recoveries.

Vaccination Over 141 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 4 pm on Sunday, India had administered over 141.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 57.8 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 83.7 crore people have received at least one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered roughly 23 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 4 pm, including nearly 17 lakh second doses and over 6 lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Omicron India's Omicron tally reached 422

Meanwhile, India's tally of Omicron cases has reached 422, with cases detected in 17 states and union territories. Maharashtra reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant: 108. The other worst-affected regions include Delhi (79 Omicron cases), followed by Gujarat (43) Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31). A total of 130 patients infected with Omicron have been discharged.

Recent news 9-12 month gap for precautionary dose: Report

The gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and "precautionary" doses is likely to be nine to 12 months, official sources told PTI. More about this is being worked out, and a final decision will be taken soon, they added. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced "precautionary" or booster doses for frontline workers and people with comorbidities from January.