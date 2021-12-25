India PM Modi's address: COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18-year-olds, booster doses announced

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 11:21 pm

PM Modi announces COVID-19 vaccination for adoloscents, booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers from January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation to announce that India will expand its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program to adolescents aged 15-18 years next month. He also informed that healthcare and frontline workers as well as people above the age of 60 years who have comorbidities will be eligible to take precautionary doses, or booster doses, from January. Here are more details.

Details Safety measures, vaccination biggest weapons against COVID-19: PM

During the address, PM Modi stressed that following the COVID-19 safety measures and vaccination are the biggest weapons against the deadly disease. Notably, the prime minister's landmark announcement regarding vaccinating adolescents and providing booster doses in the country came at a time when India is witnessing a steady rise in the cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Vaccination Vaccination for 15-18-year-olds to start from January 3

PM Modi announced the country is ready to begin vaccinating those between 15 and 18 years of age against COVID-19 starting January 3, 2022. Separately, earlier on Saturday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech reportedly received emergency-use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for using COVAXIN in children aged above 12 years.

Booster shots Healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens to receive precautionary doses

On the other hand, healthcare workers and frontline warriors will be administered precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines from January 10, 2022, said PM Modi. He added that senior citizens, aged above 60 years and suffering from comorbidities, will also be given the option to get a precautionary dose based on the recommendation from their doctors. This drive will begin on January 10 as well.

India's vaccination drive 'We have run the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive'

Talking about India's COVID-19 vaccination program, PM Modi said, "We have run the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive and we want to make it better. We have to strengthen the country against COVID-19." "Understanding the seriousness, we started working on vaccines very early. Because of these preparations, 61% of India's adult population got both doses and about 90% got at least one dose," he added.

Omicron threat Crucial to be careful as Omicron spreads across India

The prime minister on Saturday also said that while people are getting ready to welcome the New Year with celebrations, it is also crucial to be careful in the wake of the Omicron spread in India. Reminding that the pandemic is not over yet, however, he appealed to the public to be alert but not panic and to "use masks and wash hands regularly."