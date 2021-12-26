India #MannKiBaat not about highlighting government's work, says Modi

#MannKiBaat not about highlighting government's work, says Modi

Modi also urged people to take precautions against COVID-19 with the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. (Source: Prime Minister's Office)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 84th edition of his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat. During his address, Modi said Mann Ki Baat is not about highlighting the work of the government, but about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers. Modi also urged people to take precautions against COVID-19 with the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Context Why does this story matter?

PM Modi addresses the countryfolk directly through 'Mann ki Baat,' which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. This Sunday's episode is the last edition for the year 2021. In this episode, Modi laid special emphasis on the Omicron variant and urged people to be cautious. He also highlighted the importance of reading books and their importance in life.

COVID-19 Modi urges caution amid Omicron scare

(Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Modi attributed the country's continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to "jan shakti" (the strength of the people). "It is because of everyone's efforts that India could fight the biggest pandemic in 100 years," he said. Modi said "self-awareness" and "self-discipline" are India's strengths against Omicron. He also hailed the countryfolk for crossing the 140 million vaccine dose mark.

Army Modi remembers late CDS Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right), (Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi also remembered Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Group Captain Varun Sigh, who died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Modi spoke about a letter written by Singh to his school principal after receiving the Shaurya Chakra. Reading out the letter, Modi said that although Singh only wanted to inspire students, his letter inspired the whole country.

Information 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' early next year: Modi

'Pariksha Pe Charcha'—aimed to help students due for exams—will take place early in 2022, Modi said. Registration for this program will start December 28 onwards on mygov.in, he said. "I would like you all to take part in this."

Books PM urges to make reading more popular

Modi also urged people to make reading more popular. "Books not only impart knowledge; they also shape personality and life. The hobby of reading books leads to a wonderful satisfaction," Modi said. He asked the listeners of Mann Ki Baat to recommend five books they read this year. "This way, you will help others make their reading list for 2022," he said.

Culture Modi's push to make Indian culture global

Modi highlighted the compilation of a Bilingual Sanskrit-Serbian Dictionary by one Serbian Scholar Dr. Momir Nikich. He also mentioned Mongolian Professor J Gendedharam's work on ancient Indian texts. He also hailed Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, which has started an online course to acquaint the people of other countries with the importance of the ancient Sanskrit text Mahabharata.

Other highlights Other highlights from today's 'Mann ki Baat'

PM Modi hailed Goa's Sagar Mule for saving century-old 'Kaavi' painting from extinction. "During the Portuguese rule in Goa, the people who migrated from there introduced the people of other states to this wonderful painting form." He also applauded the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their year-long campaign to voluntarily surrender their airguns. The campaign aims to stop indiscriminate hunting of birds, he added.

Information Modi mentions innovative cleanliness efforts

Modi also highlighted various innovative efforts to further "swachhata" (cleanliness). These include the Puneet Sagar campaign undertaken by National Cadet Corps (NCC) and a start-up named 'Saaf water' that maps and identifies clean drinking water with the help of Artificial Intelligence.