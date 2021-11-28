#MannKiBaat: Want to serve people, not seek power, says Modi

This Sunday's 'Mann Ki Baat' is the second last edition for the year 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 83rd edition of his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat. During his address, Modi said he earns satisfaction as the various schemes of his government change people's lives for the better. "This is what I seek from life. I don't want to be in power. My goal is to serve people," he added.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi addresses the countryfolk directly through 'Mann ki Baat,' which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. This Sunday's episode is the second last edition for the year 2021. In the latest episode, Modi spoke on India's various achievements and the success of government schemes. He also urged citizens not to lower the guards against COVID-19.

Modi starts with commemorating soldiers

PM Modi started his Mann Ki Baat address by remembering soldiers and their families ahead of Navy Day and National Flag Day in December. He recalled that India marks the "golden jubilee" of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War on December 16, he said. "On all these occasions, I remember the security forces of the country, remember our heroes," he added.

Resonance of Amrit Mahotsav palpable: Modi

In his address, Modi also talked about the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," a government initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. Modi said that the Mahotsav programs are proceeding successfully. "Throughout the country, whether it's common folk or governments; from Panchayats to Parliament, the resonance of the Amrit Mahotsav is palpable," he said.

Modi speaks of Vrindavan's glory

Modi talked about the glory of Vrindavan and how it attracts people from all over the world. "The inner joy of Vrindavan, its inherent spirit... nobody can attain it in its entirety. It is infinite." He also talked about Sacred India Gallery in Perth, Australia, built by Jagat Tarini Dasi to "stay spiritually connected with Vrindavan."

India, Australia's historical connection

Modi also highlighted a historical connection between India and Australia. "When the Queen of Jhansi Laxmibai was fighting a legal battle against the East India Company, her lawyer was John Lang," he said, pointing out that Lang was an Australian.

Modi highlights volunteer efforts in UP, TN

Modi mentioned Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun to illustrate how collective effort can bring vital changes. He talked about Jalaun's Noon river, which had come to the brink of extinction much to farmers' woes. However, locals took a voluntary initiative and revived the river through collective effort. He also highlighted how people are planting Palmyra trees in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi to prevent land submersion.

'More than 70 unicorn startups in India'

Further, Modi said three aspects are identical among the youth: idea and innovation, risk-taking, and a "can-do spirit." He then talked about India's record growth in the startup sector. "Till the year 2015, there used to be hardly nine or ten unicorns (a company whose valuation is $1 billion) in the country... Today there are more than 70 Unicorns in India," he said.