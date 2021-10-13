PM launches GatiShakti National Master Plan to transform infrastructure development

PM Modi unveils PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for infrastructure development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The National Master Plan aims at multi-modal connectivity to economic zones and a single portal for 16 ministries for integrated infrastructure planning and development. The total budget allocated for this National Master Plan is $1 trillion (100 Lakh crore).

GatiShakti will give direction to 21st century India: PM Modi

PM Modi earlier mentioned the GatiShakti plan from Red Fort in his Independence Day speech

"We are laying the foundation for the next 25 years of India's development. The National Master Plan will give speed and direction to 21st century India. The people of India - entrepreneurs, industrialists, manufacturers, farmers, and youth are at the center of this mega initiative," PM Modi said. The GatiShakti initiative was earlier announced by PM Modi from the Red Fort earlier this year.

What is PM GatiShakti National Master Plan?

16 Ministries and their departments will be on one common digital platform

PM GatiShakti is a National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and infrastructure development plans for connecting economic hubs. It envisages a digital platform to integrate 16 ministries and departments for integrated planning and development of infra projects. It also aims to generate employment, lesser logistics cost, improve supply chains and make local goods competitive for global markets.

Why GatiShakti National Master Plan is needed in India?

GatiShakti will address India's historic issues with infra projects

PM Modi said that as the different departments and states work separately in silos, planning is affected. Therefore, these infra projects become barriers to progress due to a lack of coordination. He cited the example of how a newly constructed road is dug up by different agencies for laying of water pipeline, gas connection, etc. GatiShakti aims to bring synergy in project planning.

Six pillars of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

GatiShakti National Master Plan aims to bring coordination among 16 ministries

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has six principles - Comprehensive, Prioritization, Optimization, Synchronization, Analytical and Dynamic. These six principles will help the 16 ministries and their respective departments to plan and develop infrastructure projects, prioritize and optimize projects using analytics, GIS-based spatial planning, and satellite images, etc.

How will PM GatiShakti National Master Plan help?

GatiShakti plan will fastrack infrastructure projects

The plan will reduce the time for project approvals, multi-agency regulatory clearances, and coordination among ministries. It aims to connect economic corridors and zones like textile clusters, food parks, industrial parks, defense corridors, electronic parks, fishing, and agriculture zones. It will help in seamless synergy in existing and new projects like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, National Highways and Railways, Shipping Ports, UDAN scheme, etc.