Yediyurappa: We've every right to implement, start Mekedatu work

Yediyurappa held discussions to sought clearances from the Centre for implementing Mekedatu

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday once again asserted that the state has got every right to implement the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery and will start the work, despite objections from neighboring Tamil Nadu. He held discussions with Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought clearances from the Centre for implementing Mekedatu and other irrigation projects in the state.

Discussion

Detailed discussions took place regarding the irrigation projects: Yediyurappa

"I don't want to discuss Tamil Nadu or any other state," Yediyurappa said in response to a question on Tamil Nadu's objection to the Mekedatu project. Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the union minister, he said detailed discussions took place regarding the irrigation projects in the state including the Mekedatu project.

Quote

Shekhawat has assured us of resolving all issues: Yediyurappa

"Definitely in the coming days, we're going to complete all the projects and he (union minister) is going to help from the Centre. He has assured us to resolve all issues regarding providing clearances from the Centre for the implementation of the projects," Yediyurappa added.

Intimation

CM appraised Union Minister on the Mekedatu issue: Basavaraj Bommai

Discussions were regarding the gazette notification of the Krishna tribunal award, Environment Ministry clearance for Mekedatu project, Upper Krishna Project, Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project, implementation of Yettinahole project, among others. State's Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the CM has appraised the Union Minister on the Mekedatu issue and urged for the clearances, which are pending before the Government of India.

Twitter

Union Minister has promised to give justice to Karnataka: Bommai

"Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to Central Water Commission (CWC). The union minister is aware of the whole issue and has promised to look into and give justice to Karnataka," he added. Pointing at the meeting between CM and Union Minister, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar in a tweet said, "We hope that date of initiation of Mekedatu Project will be finalized."

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

Today,as Union Minister of Jal Shakti Sri @GSSJodhpur will be conducting a meeting with CM Sri @BSYBJP, we hope that date of initiation of Mekedatu Project will be finalised.

This project represents hope for Karnataka, and we expect CM will leave no stone unturned to fulfil it! — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 13, 2021

Information

Earlier, Yediyurappa urged Tamil Nadu CM not to oppose Mekedatu

"This project represents hope for Karnataka, and we expect CM will leave no stone unturned to fulfill it!" Shivakumar wrote. Yediyurappa had earlier written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urging him not to oppose the Mekedatu project "in the right spirit."