OPS presents budget for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Opposition stages walk-outLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 01:57 pm
On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam revealed the interim budget for 2021-22, even as the Opposition staged a walk-out since it was denied permission to speak ahead of the session.
The latest budget for the poll-bound state focused on infrastructure and healthcare.
OPS informed that the state's fiscal deficit crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore in 2020-21.
Here are the highlights.
Details
Economic growth pegged at 2.02%
The 7% usual economic growth took a hit in the ongoing fiscal and is expected to be just 2.02%, reports News18. This substantial dip is largely driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that followed.
The growth expectation for the upcoming fiscal is 11.5%.
As per reports, the state's tax revenue declined by nearly 18%.
Projects
As many as 62 investment projects have been given approval
Focusing on infrastructure and development, OPS earmarked Rs. 6,448 crore for the Chennai-Kanyakumari industrial route project. He set aside another Rs. 3,140 crore for development projects by the Greater Chennai Corporation.
The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation was given Rs. 200 crore in the interim budget.
A total of 62 investment projects worth Rs. 39,941 crore have been granted approval, OPS informed.