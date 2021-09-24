Government needs to be serious about potholes-riddled Mumbai-Nashik Highway: HC

The court said that all concerned agencies (the state and NHAI) should come together and resolve the issue

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has to be more serious about the potholes-riddled Mumbai-Nashik Highway considering the fact that people are losing their lives. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni raised concerns over the poor condition of the highway and the recent accidents in which people have lost their lives due to potholes.

Condition

Precious lives are being lost: Chief Justice Datta

Please ask the state government to be a bit more serious about this. Precious lives are being lost, Chief Justice Datta told the state Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. The bench also told Kumbhakoni that just last week it had heard a similar matter pertaining to the poor condition of roads on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

NHAI

NHAI should also look into the problem: Justice Kulkarni

Justice Kulkarni pointed out to Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh that the Mumbai-Nashik Highway was a part of the Mumbai-Agra Highway, and hence, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should also look into the problem. The court further said that all concerned agencies (the state and NHAI) should come together and resolve the issue.

Information

Further hearing to be held on October 4

Posting the matter for further hearing on October 4, the bench asked the state government to apprise the court of steps it has taken in the matter on the next date.

Incident

Recently, pothole killed a mother-son duo on way home

A pothole-ridden road at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi town on Mumbai-Nashik highway had claimed the lives of a woman and her 26-year-old son, who were returning home on September 16, police said. When they reached Mankoli junction, their two-wheeler skidded off the road after hitting a pothole and both of them fell down. They came under a speeding vehicle that was coming from behind.