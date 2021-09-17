Maharashtra: Pothole kills mother-son duo on way home

The incident took place at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi town on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Thursday afternoon

A pothole-ridden road at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district has claimed the lives of a woman and her 26-year-old son, who were returning home on a two-wheeler after having darshan of Lord Ganesh idol at their relative's place, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi town on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Thursday afternoon, the police added.

Information

Duo was returning home after Lord Ganesh idol's 'darshan'

The deceased were identified as Devikabai Balaram Kakade (48) and her son Nitin, police said. "They were returning home to Ambepada on a two-wheeler after having darshan of Lord Ganesh idol installed at the house of woman's daughter in nearby Purna village," an official said.

Incident

Two-wheeler skidded off, the duo came under a speeding vehicle

"When they reached Mankoli junction, their two-wheeler skidded off the road after hitting a pothole and both of them fell down. They came under a speeding vehicle that was coming from behind," the official said. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said, adding that the bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

Information

Case has been registered against an unidentified driver

A case has been registered against an unidentified driver of the vehicle under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act at Narpoli Police Station and further investigation is on, he said.

Other incident

A similar incident took place in Thane in July

On July 22, a 20-year-old man died after he fell off his vehicle due to a pothole and a speeding vehicle went over him, NDTV reported. The incident took place in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said. The man was identified as Tejas Abhimanyu Patil. He was returning to his home in Vadghar late at night when the incident took place on Mankoli-Chinchoti road.

Information

BMC had banned physical 'darshan,' restricted participation in processions

To note, the Mumbai civic body had issued guidelines for the Ganpati festival and has banned physical darshan for devotees at public pandals, and imposed restrictions on the number of participants in processions during celebrations.