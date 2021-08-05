Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over Sushant Singh's death probe

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his Mumbai apartment last year

The Maharashtra Congress Thursday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) "silence" over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a year after the agency took over the probe into the case. Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020, and the CBI took over the probe into the case in August last year.

Details

SC expressed satisfaction in investigation by Mumbai Police: Spokesperson

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted, "It's been a year today since CBI took over the investigation of the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar Police." "Registration of FIR by Bihar police was against article 177 of CrPC. Supreme Court also had expressed satisfaction in the overall investigation by Mumbai Police," he added.

Allegations

National agencies are used by Centre for political agenda: Sawant

Sawant said that it has been more than 300 days now since the AIIMS panel ruled out murder. "CBI is maintaining deliberate silence. This mockery of investigation by national investigation agencies is an apt example of how these agencies are being used by the Modi government for their political agenda," he alleged in a tweet.

Information

He alleged BJP for attempting to destabilize MVA government

In another tweet, Sawant claimed that Gupteshwar Pandey (former Bihar DGP) was being used to further the political agenda of the BJP, which was to "malign" the image of the Mumbai Police and "destabilize" the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Bihar elections

'BJP stooped lowest, used Sushant's death in Bihar elections'

"BJP stooped to the lowest possible level when they openly gave murder, rape angles and used Sushant's death in Bihar elections," the Congress leader alleged. There was a "coordinated attack" on the MVA government, claimed Sawant, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra. Notably, apart from the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was also probing Rajput's death.

Quote

'Some pliable channels were asked to keep peddling murder theories'

"Some pliable channels were asked to keep peddling murder theories. BJP leaders kept defaming Maharashtra. CBI and other agencies kept leaking fake info. Thousands of fake Twitter, FB, and YouTube accounts were created by BJP IT cell," Sawant further alleged.

CBI

All aspects in the case looked at meticulously: CBI

In June this year, an official of CBI notified that all aspects of Rajput's death case were looked into meticulously. Notably, in December last year, the CBI had said that it is probing all aspects of the case and nothing has been ruled out yet. The CBI had said so in its response to MP Subramanian Swamy's query about the status of the probe.