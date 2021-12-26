India As COVID-19 cases rise, Delhi announces night curfew from tomorrow

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 08:18 pm

The decision has been taken as cases involving the new Omicron variant of coronavirus are increasing ahead of New Year celebrations.

The curfew will last from 11 pm-5 am. Earlier, the Delhi government had already banned Christmas and New Year celebrations to limit viral spread.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest restriction in Delhi comes amid growing global concern over the Omicron variant. Omicron is said to be the most heavily mutated version of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Early studies suggest it is even more transmissible than the Delta variant, which was responsible for India's second wave of COVID-19. Several states have imposed similar curbs due to the variant.

Outbreak Delhi's positivity rate rises to 0.55%

Delhi reported 290 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 25,105. The positivity rate rose to 0.55%. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise lately. The total number of cases rose to 14,43,352; including 1,103 active cases, out of whom, 583 patients are in home isolation. Delhi has also reported 79 Omicron cases.

Related news UP, Haryana also have night curfews

Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier this week, Delhi had banned all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations. It had allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to operate at 50% capacity. The number of guests at marriage-related gatherings was capped at 200.

National tally Overall, India reports 422 Omicron cases

Meanwhile, India's tally of Omicron cases has reached 422, with cases detected in 17 states and union territories. Maharashtra reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant: 108. The other worst-affected regions include Delhi (79 cases), followed by Gujarat (43) Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31). A total of 130 patients infected with Omicron have been discharged.