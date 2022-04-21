India

Indian Air Force, Navy partner with DRDO for chaff technology

The Indian Air Force and Navy's defense systems are set to receive a significant boost soon. Both armed forces have tied up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to acquire its critical chaff defense technology. This radar countermeasure technology will help the Air Force and Navy protect their fighter aircraft and warships from radar-guided missiles during wars. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

India seeks to uplift its naval and air defenses with the DRDO tie-up.

This is also in line with the government's push for "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The development also comes amid the increasing threat from China and its increasing forays into Indian Ocean Region.

Notably, the Navy is also reportedly studying the sinking of Russia's Moskva warship, focusing on how its warships can be protected.

Technology What does chaff mean?

Simply put, chaff is a crucial defense technology used to protect fighter jets and or naval warships from radar-guided missiles launched by enemies. When deployed, very little quantities of chaff material—which may comprise pieces of aluminium, metalized glass, or plastic—could act as a decoy to divert the enemy's missiles in hostile situations. The technology is meant to ensure the safety of top defense equipment.

Chaff rocket variants Chaff is apt defense against modern radar threats

According to an HT report, the DRDO's chaff technology can shield navy ships and fighter planes even from modern-day high-frequency radar threats. To meet the IAF and Navy's requirements, the DRDO indigenously developed three types of chaff rockets: Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR), and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR). The Indian Navy has already inducted these following successful testing.

Indian Air Force DRDO created special technology for Indian Air Force

Furthermore, the DRDO has reportedly created advanced chaff cartridge-118/I specifically for the Indian Air Force. Because of their higher effectiveness, the cartridges are said to offer significant benefits over the chaff currently used by other countries. Following successful comprehensive user trials, the Air Force determined the performance of the DRDO's indigenous chaff cartridge-118/I was satisfactory and began the process of inducting the same.

About Chaff is an electronic equivalent to smoke, says DRDO

In a release on electronic warfare, the DRDO explains what chaff is and how it works. "There exists today an electronic equivalent to 'smoke'; it is called 'chaff ' (during World War II, called 'window')," it says. "Instead of scattering or absorbing electromagnetic energy, as in the case of smoke, it reflects electromagnetic energy to confuse or deceive an enemy system," explains the DRDO.