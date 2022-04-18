India

Fuel price hike: Delhi auto, taxi drivers launch 2-day strike

Apr 18, 2022, 10:51 am

Unions of auto and taxi drivers in Delhi are demanding a hike in fare prices and a reduction in fuel prices.

Auto rickshaw and taxi drivers' associations in Delhi have called for a two-day strike—starting from Monday—to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country. Reportedly, several unions of auto and taxi drivers are demanding a hike in fare prices and a reduction in fuel prices. Notably, the associations didn't call off their strike despite the Delhi government's assurance to resolve their issues.

Fuel prices in India were hiked by Rs. 10/liter each on petrol and diesel through 14 rounds of revisions since March 22, ending a four-and-a-half-month-long hiatus in price revision.

The rates were last hiked on April 6 when both petrol and diesel rates were increased by 80 paise/liter.

Currently, petrol in Delhi costs Rs. 105.41/liter, diesel Rs. 96.67/liter, and CNG Rs. 71.61/kg.

Details Large number of autos, taxis unlikely to hit streets: Union

The auto and taxi association of Delhi, a part of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, claimed that a large number of autos and cabs will not hit the streets on Monday and Tuesday. Also, Ola and Uber cab drivers would reportedly join the protest as they claimed their fares have not been raised since 2015. Union leaders also maintained the protests would be peaceful.

Demands Unions demand subsidy on CNG prices

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni said several auto and cab drivers' unions do not want the fares to be increased as it will "affect the pockets of the common people." Instead, Soni said their demand is that the government give them a subsidy on CNG prices. "We demand that the government provide Rs. 35/kg subsidy on CNG prices," he added.

Soni's statement Government not paying heed to our demands: Soni

Soni also alleged that the Centre and the Delhi government are not paying heed to their demands. He further said that they wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30, highlighting their demands, including subsidy on CNG prices. However, they allegedly didn't receive any response. "We staged a protest for two days and are now compelled to go on strike," he added.

Unions Some unions are not joining protest

Meanwhile, many unions associated with auto and taxis are not joining this strike, NDTV reported. Delhi State President of Capital Driver Welfare Association Chandu Chaurasia told ANI that the Gramin Seva and e-rickshaw operators wouldn't be joining the two-day strike. "We will continue to serve the people of Delhi," he added. However, he also supported the unions' demand for a subsidy on CNG prices.