India

Delhi: Minors involved in Jahangirpuri violence? Child rights body takes cognizance

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 17, 2022, 11:11 pm 2 min read

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said they have taken note of involvement of minors in Delhi riots (Representative image; Photo credit: Twitter/@salmanclicks).

In a shocking turn of events on Sunday, the alleged involvement of kids and minors in Saturday's Hanuman Jayanti communal violence in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri came to the fore. Following this, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of the matter. "We are taking necessary action in this matter," tweeted Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the child rights body.

Context Why does this story matter?

The suspected involvement of children and minors in the riots has given the communal violence in Delhi a fresh twist.

Meanwhile, communal tensions have lately risen across India.

The Delhi incident came less than a week after communal riots during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

On Saturday, similar clashes erupted in Uttarakhand's Roorkee and Andhra Pradesh.

Tweet What does the NCPCR chief tweet?

NCPCR chief Kanoongo on Sunday tweeted, "NCPCR has taken cognizance of minors and children being used in riots in Delhi yesterday." He added the organization was taking necessary action in this concerning matter. Kanoongo's tweet came after some videos on social media showed children and minors participating in Saturday's violence. Meanwhile, the Hindu and Muslim communities have blamed each other for starting the conflict.

Arrests 21 persons arrested in the case so far: Police

To recall, violence erupted in Jahangirpuri on Saturday evening after alleged stone-pelting at a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra procession. Security arrangements were tightened in Jahangirpuri following the clashes in which nine people were injured, including eight police personnel. The Delhi Police constituted 10 investigation teams and 21 people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence. Two juveniles were also reportedly apprehended.

#WATCH | Delhi Police uses drone cameras for patrolling in Jamia Nagar and Jasola to ensure law and order in the areas. pic.twitter.com/WhDzKg8sFm — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Information Crime Branch, district police will investigate case

Reportedly, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch was also given the charge of probing the case of violence in the Northwest District. Ravindra Yadav, Special CP, Crime Branch, told ANI said the Crime Branch and the district police will jointly probe the Jahangirpuri violence case.