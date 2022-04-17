India

Delhi violence: 'Words cannot describe what I saw,' says cop

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 17, 2022, 09:41 pm 3 min read

ASI Arun Kumar was among the injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday (Representational image; Photo credit: Twitter/@arbabali_jmi).

Communal clashes broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday after alleged stone-pelting at a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra procession. Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the violence—including ASI Arun Kumar who got hit by stones. He suffered injuries to his legs and shoulders and was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Here's what Kumar said about the incident.

Context Why does this story matter?

Communal tensions have recently seen a surge across India.

The Delhi incident came less than a week after communal clashes in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Jharkhand during Ram Navami processions—where anti-social elements allegedly triggered violence.

On Saturday, similar clashes broke out in Uttarakhand's Roorkee and Andhra Pradesh.

Following the Delhi and Roorkee incidents, Noida and Uttrakhand were put on high alert.

Account Kumar's account of Delhi Hanuman Jayanti violence

"Words cannot describe what I saw. There was a commotion all around [us]," Kumar said while speaking to India Today. The ASI said he had been part of the procession to monitor the situation from the beginning, adding that as the rally approached Kushal Chowk, a huge mob rushed toward it. He said women, children, and the elderly were among those in the mob.

Violence Kumar's description of violence and how he got injured

Kumar recounted that there was stone-pelting and verbal abuse from both sides. He also noted everyone was armed with swords and knives. "People started running, leaving their cars behind. They [rioters] were trying to burn the cars. We were stopping them," he said. "I was trying to remove everyone, I was saving the people when I was hit with a stone," Kumar added.

Quote We tried to stop but no one was listening: Kumar

"We tried to calm them down...no one was ready to listen to us," Kumar said. He added there were stones and bottles everywhere around him. Besides, Sub-Inspector Medhalal Meena was also injured and suffered a bullet wound in his hand. His condition is now stable.

Investigation The matter is under investigation: Delhi Police

According to the Delhi Police, they have registered cases of rioting, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act following the Jahangirpuri incident. Earlier on Sunday, they said the investigation was ongoing and 10 probe teams have been constituted. Fourteen people were arrested in connection with the violence, they added. The police further said they will arrest more people after examining the CCTV footage.