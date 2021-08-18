Delhi: Dispute over plot leads to clash between two communities

According to the police, there has been a running dispute between the two communities over the plot, actually belonging to the Archaeological Survey of India

Members of two communities clashed over the alleged unauthorized installation of a statue of BR Ambedkar on a plot in Tughlaqabad village in southeast Delhi and hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, there has been a running dispute between the two communities over the plot, that actually belongs to the Archaeological Survey of India.

Background

Matter had reached Delhi High Court in 2018

The police said that the matter about dispute even reached the Delhi High Court in 2018. "The two sides had amicably settled the dispute then, but it flared up again in the past few days, leading to the clash on August 15 in which some people from both sides suffered injuries," the police added. A case has been registered in the matter.

Altercation

Altercation took place between families of Jatav and Gurjar community

RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said, "An altercation had taken place between families of Jatav community and the family of a person named Jitender who belongs to the Gurjar community. The issue escalated over gathering on the plot." "While the followers of Ambedkar were unfurling the flag, Jitender and his family claimed that they were entering on his private land," Meena added.

Details

Both communities want to use the plot for different purposes

The altercation led to a clash between the communities. "The inquiry revealed that both parties have an old dispute over a piece of land which belongs to Archaeological Survey of India. Jitender and his family claim possession over the said plot for the past several years whereas Jatav Community wants to use the plot for community gatherings and social ceremonies," Meena informed.

Quote

Matter is under further investigation by a higher official

"The matter is under further investigation by an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police. It is clear that the statue was installed a few months back and it was never desecrated by anyone," the DCP said.