Dinesh Chandimal smashes his 22nd Test fifty: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 16, 2022, 07:56 pm 3 min read

Chandimal score his fourth fifty-plus score of the year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal whacked a crucial 76 off 115 deliveries on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan. It was a knock of substance from the 32-year-old. He clocked his 22nd fifty in red-ball cricket and fourth fifty-plus score of the year. He was also instrumental in a critical 44-run stand with Maheesh Theekshana for the ninth wicket. We decode his stats.

Knock Chandimal fights back!

Chandimal, who had racked a double ton a few days back, extended his rich vein of form. He struck a four toward extra cover to record his first boundary of the innings. In 45th over, he slammed three back-to-back four off Naseem Shah to register his 22nd fifty in the format. He hit 10 fours and a six en route to his 115-ball 76.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chandimal underwent a dull phase in his Test career between 2019-21.

2022 has looked promising for him.

He has batted like his vintage self, with hefty contributions in four of the five Tests.

As for the ongoing Test, he came out at 68/4 to produce a crunch knock for the Lankans.

He is the only batter with 500-plus while averaging over 100.00.

WTC Chandimal's performance in WTC 2021-23

Chandimal has upped his game considerably in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. So far, he has aggregated 583 runs at 72.87. He has two hundreds and two fifties. Dimuth Karunaratne (730) and Angelo Mathews (631) rank above Chandimal in terms of most runs in this interval for Sri Lanka. He surpassed Tom Latham (567) to be ranked 15th overall in the list.

Reward SL vs AUS: Player of the Series

Chandimal had class written all over him in the concluded two-match Test series against Australia. The middle-order batter hammered 219 runs while averaging a mighty 109.50. He clocked a career-best score of 206* in the series decider at Galle which SL won by an innings. It was his maiden double hundred in Tests. He was rightly adjudged as the Player of the Series.

Information How has Chandimal fared against Pakistan in Tests?

Chandimal has smacked 729 Test runs against Pakistan at 38.36. He has a hundred and six fifties. His last eight scores read 155*, 7, 62, 0, 2, 74, 2, and 76. He has surpassed Marvan Atapattu (728) in terms of most Test runs versus Pakistan.

Career A look at Chandimal's Test career

Chandimal has scored 2,296 Test runs away from home. He has an average of 40.28, slamming five tons and 13 fifties. He has enjoyed most of his success in away conditions versus Bangladesh, averaging 73.28. At neutral venues, he has scored 349 runs at 43.62. He has a ton and two fifties. At home, he has scored 2,096 runs (seven centuries and seven fifties).

First Test How has the first Test panned out?

Pakistan folded SL on 222 after being asked to bowl. Dimuth Karunaratne (1) was dismissed cheaply, but SL found an able stand in Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis. SL lost wickets at frequent intervals but were saved from a humiliating score, courtesy of the tail-enders. Shaheen Afridi (4/58) was the pick of Pakistan bowlers. Pakistan lost their openers and managed 24/2 at stumps.