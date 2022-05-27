Sports

Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh, win Test series 1-0: Records broken

May 27, 2022

Sri Lanka won the two-match series 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka clinched a 10-wicket win on the fifth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. With that, the visitors pocketed the two-match Test series 1-0. Hundreds from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal played an invaluable part in the visitors' triumph. Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, and later Shakib Al Hasan fought well, but it wasn't enough. Here's more.

Match How did the second Test pan out?

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were reduced to 24/5 but fought hard to reach 365/10. Mushfiqur and Litton clocked sensational hundreds to ensure the same. For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha pocketed a five-fer. The visitors then hammered 506 on board, riding on Mathews and Chandimal's centuries. SL bowlers bundled out the hosts on 169 and later scripted a comfortable triumph (29/0).

Information Tamim registers a duck across both innings

After scoring a resilient 133 in the first Test in Chattogram, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was dismissed for ducks in the second Test. He now has 11 ducks in Test cricket. He also has four ducks versus the Lankans.

Mathews Mathews shines for Sri Lanka

Mathews hammered a scintillating 199 in the first Test, his highest score against Bangladesh. And now in the just-concluded second Test, Mathews struck a 342-ball 145*. It was his 13th hundred in Tests. He emerged as the highest run-getter in the series, amassing 344 runs at 172.00. He now has 6,776 runs in 96 Tests at 45.78, including 618 versus Bangladesh.

Litton Litton surpasses 2,000 runs in Tests

Litton was one of the primary architects in Bangladesh's fight-back against SL. He clobbered 141 in the first innings, his third hundred in Tests. Later, he punched a gritty 52 to race to 2,011 runs in 33 Tests. This was his 13th Test fifty. Litton has become the 8th Bangladeshi batter to hammer 2,000-plus runs in Test cricket.

Shakib Shakib dazzles with an all-round show

Shakib Al Hasan brought his experience into play in the second Test. The slow-left arm orthodox clinched his 19th five-wicket haul in the first innings (5/96). He then struck a belligerent 58 off 72 deliveries, hammering his 27th Test fifty. He now has 224 wickets in Tests, including 151 at home. Shakib has surpassed Peter Siddle (221) in terms of Test scalps.

Mushfiqur Mushfiqur Rahim hammers his ninth Test ton

Mushfiqur scored a valiant 175* in the first innings. His knock was laced with 21 fours. The veteran cricketer brought up his ninth Test century and a third versus Sri Lanka. In the second innings, he managed 23. Mushfiqur has raced to 5,235 runs in Tests at 37.93. Versus Sri Lanka, he has managed 1,346 runs at 53.84.

Duo Crunch numbers for Rajitha and Fernando

Kasun Rajitha claimed a fifer in the first innings (5/64) and took two next. Rajitha has raced to 36 Test scalps, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Asitha Fernando took four and six scalps respectively. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, besides a 10-wicket haul in a match. He has the fifth-best bowling figures in an innings versus Bangladesh for SL.

Chandimal Chandimal ends his century drought

Chandimal hadn't scored a hundred since June 2018 against West Indies. He broke the wait in the second Test, smacking a mind-boggling 124 laced with 11 fours and one six. With that, he raced to 4,446 runs in 66 Tests. He now averages 84.45 against Bangladesh (929 runs). Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva notched his 10th Test fifty (58) in the concluded Test.

Karunaratne 29th Test fifty for Karunaratne

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne looked in sublime touch in his knock of 80 in the second Test. It was his 29th Test fifty. The southpaw hammered nine fours during his stay. He now has 5,768 runs in 78 Tests. Against Bangladesh, Karunaratne has 982 runs at 49.10. He slammed his fourth Test fifty versus Bangladesh.