IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

May 27, 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. RR have had a consistent run throughout the tournament. They can't get complacent at any stage against Faf du Plessis & Co. RCB downed a dominant-looking LSG in the Eliminator. They will be hoping to repeat their heroics. Here is the pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches in IPL. The wicket has averaged a first innings score of around 158 in this duration. Spinners have been influential, however, pacers can be backed for a decent outing as well. The humidity levels will rise as the game progresses.

RCB have a 2-1 win-loss record at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In their maiden outing held in 2015, RCB (134/1) had beaten RR by nine wickets. In 2021, RCB (171/5) won by a whisker against Delhi Capitals, winning by one run. Harshal Patel had grabbed figures of 2/37. Later, RCB (145/8) fell short by 34 runs against PBKS.

RR have won seven of their 12 matches at this venue. Their maiden game was against KKR in 2010. The Royals (168/7) beat the latter by 34 runs. RR's last outing at this venue was against RCB on April 24, 2015. Batting first, they posted 130/9 in 20 overs. Steve Smith (31) was their top scorer. However, they suffered a nine-wicket defeat.

Highest team totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL: 201/6 RR vs DC, 191/6 RR vs PBKS, and 191/6 PBKS vs RR. Meanwhile, the lowest totals at this venue in IPL: 102 RR vs SRH, 123/9 PBKS vs KKR, and 126/5 KKR vs PBKS.

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.