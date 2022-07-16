Sports

Robert Lewandowski leaves Bayern for Barcelona: Decoding his career stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 16, 2022, 07:48 pm 3 min read

Lewandowski is the second-highest scorer for Bayern (Photo credit: Twitter/@ewy_official)

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is set to become a Barcelona player after the clubs agreed on a deal. The Polish international is set to sign a three-year contract with the Spanish giants. As per Fabrizio Romano, Lewy had already agreed on sealing a move since last February. Bayern will receive 50m euros which has add ons included. Here we decode Lewandowski's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lewandowski thwarted advancements from Chelsea and PSG in the ongoing transfer window as his only priority was Barcelona.

Romano had stated that Lewy was left disappointed as he didn't receive a 'proper' new contract bid from Bayern and that led to him agreeing to join Barca.

He leaves the Bavarians as one of their best ever to grace the club.

Do you know? Second-highest scorer in Bayern's history

Lewandowski made 375 appearances for Bayern since joining the Bundesliga greats back in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund. He went on to score an outstanding 344 goals in this period. He is the second-highest scorer in Bayern's history after the legendary Gerd Muller (563).

Bundesliga A bundesliga legend

In 253 Bundesliga matches for Bayern, Lewandowski wrapped up 238 goals. Prior to that, he went on to score 74 goals in 131 Bundesliga games for Dortmund. Overall, Lewandowski scored 312 Bundesliga goals which is the second-highest after Gerd Muller (365). He has the record for most goals in a Bundesliga season (41) in 2020-21. Lewandowski won 10 Bundesliga honors, including eight with Bayern.

Information Numerous individual Bundesliga honors

Lewandowski has won two Bundesliga Player of the Season awards, besides three Goal of the Month prizes. He has been the top-scorer in the Bundesliga across seven seasons, including five in succession. He has also won two Bundesliga Player of the Month awards.

UCL Lewandowski's Champions League record

Lewandowski is the joint-third highest goal-scorer in the Champions League. He is currently tied with Karim Benzema on 86 goals. With 69 goals, he is Bayern Munich's top scorer in the competition. He also netted 17 goals for Dortmund. Lewandowski has won one Champions League trophy (2019-20), besides being a runner-up on two occasions. He was the competition's top scorer in 2019-20 (15).

Career His stats in the early stages of his career

Lewandowski played for Polish fourth division side Delta Warsaw. He scored four goals in 19 matches. His next club was Legia Warsaw II for whom he managed four goals in 13 matches. He played in the seventh division for Znicz Pruszkow, scoring six goals in two games. He played for Znicz in the third division and then in the second, scoring 38 goals.

Information Lewy achieved success with Lech Poznan as well

He played for Lech Poznan in Poland's top division for two seasons, scoring 41 goals in 82 games. He won the league title with the side in 2009-10, besides the Polish Super Cup in 2009, and the Polish Cup in 2008-09.

Information Trophies won with Bayern and Dortmund

Besides his eight Bundesliga honors with Bayern, he also managed to win three DFB-Pokals, five DFL Super-Cup trophies, one UCL, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup. He also won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund, besides one DFB-Pokal and one Super-Cup.

Goals 25-plus goals in 11 successive seasons

For eight successive seasons, he managed to score 25-plus goals for Bayern in a single campaign. His best returns came in 2019-20 (55 goals). He also netted 50 goals last season. For the past 11 seasons, he has scored 25-goals in every campaign. He has also scored 15-plus Bundesliga goals across 11 successive seasons as well.