Sophia Dunkley slams record-breaking international century for England: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 16, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Dunkley slammed a 93-ball 107 (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

An incredible century by top-order batter Sophia Dunkley powered England Women to a 114-run win over South Africa Women in the second ODI at the County Ground, Bristol. Scoring a 93-ball 107, Dunkley became the first black woman to register an international ton for England. England successfully defended a mammoth 337, bowling out SA for 223. Here are the key stats.

Dunkley brought up her scintillating ton off 87 balls. It was her maiden three-figure score in international cricket. The right-handed batter finished with 107 off 93 deliveries (8 fours, 2 sixes). Dunkley also added a century partnership for the third wicket with Natalie Sciver. Later, the former was adjudged the Player of the Match for her extraordinary knock.

Do you know? Dunkley accelerated at the death

Dunkley was unbeaten at 49 (60) after the first 40 overs during the England innings. After the end of the innings, her score read 107 (93). Clearly, she had a plan in terms of building her inning.

Stats Dunkley's stats in international cricket

Dunkley made her international debut during the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup (against Bangladesh Women). In a career spanning nearly four years, Dunkley has represented England in 23 WT20Is, 21 WODIs, and three WTests. She owns 159, 583, and 152 runs in the three formats, respectively. The tally also includes a half-century in the longest format.

Dunkley, a sturdy middle-order batter, made her name in the Kia Super League. She had an impressive run for Surrey Stars. In 2020, she became one of England's first 24 women's cricketers (domestic). The 24-year-old had signed for the South East Stars in the ECB's women's elite domestic structure. Besides, Dunkley has also represented Middlesex, Southern Brave, Spirit Women, and Trailblazers across competitions.

Do you know? First black woman to play Test cricket for England

In June 2021, Dunkley became the first black woman from England to play Test cricket. She made her Test debut against India Women. Although the match ended in a draw, Dunkley slammed an unbeaten 74, which helped England gain the edge.