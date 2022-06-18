Sports

Sadio Mane set to join Bayern Munich: Decoding his stats

Sadio Mane set to join Bayern Munich: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 18, 2022, 01:51 pm 2 min read

Sadio Mane will join Bayern Munich (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set for a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to £35m. Bayern will pay an initial £27.5m with a further £5m to be received on appearance. The Bavarians will pay another £2.5m based on individual and team achievements as well. Having enjoyed a lot of success at Liverpool, we decode Mane's stats.

Career stats Mane's career in numbers

Mane started his career in France with Metz (2 goals in 23 matches). He moved to Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 45 goals in 87 matches. He scored 25 goals in 95 appearances for Premier League outfit Southampton. He spent six seasons at Liverpool, scoring a total of 120 goals in 269 appearances.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and since then became an established force for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He formed a dream partnership alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack, making Liverpool one of the most dominating sides.

During his time at the club, Mane enjoyed a lot of success and is now keen for a new chapter.

He is a top athlete.

PL stats Sadio Mane's Premier League numbers

Mane went on to make 263 appearances in the Premier League (including for Southampton). He managed to score 111 goals, besides making 38 assists. Out of his 629 shots, 262 were on target. He has hit the woodwork 16 times, besides creating 63 big chances. He also made 304 tackles, 118 interceptions, and 73 clearances.

Trophies Mane has enjoyed a successful career

Mane won the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup with Red Bull Salzburg. With Liverpool, he won the Premier League 2019-20 title. He also won the Champions League in 2018-19, besides being a two-time runner-up. This was followed by the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. In the 2021-22 season, he helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Liverpool Notable numbers of Mane for Liverpool

Mane is the 8th-highest scorer for Liverpool, besides being one of the nine players with 100-plus goals. He is the fifth-highest scorer for Liverpool in the PL (90 goals). He netted 24 goals in the UCL for Liverpool and is the second-highest scorer after Mohamed Salah (33). He won the Premier League Golden Boot award in 2018-19, besides three Player of the Month awards.