Karnataka: Amit Shah's visit sparks speculation about new CM

Aug 10, 2022

The BJP leadership is concerned over its government in Karnataka losing credibility owing to various issues in recent weeks.

Following the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka last week, speculations of yet another change in the state's chief ministership have emerged. Meanwhile, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai—who has faced harsh criticism within the BJP, especially after the recent murder of a youth leader in Dakshina Kannada—is in self-isolation ahead of a scheduled New Delhi visit.

Two BJP leaders—former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Karnataka's Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol—recently denied rumors that they are in the running to become the next CM, indicating a buzz within the BJP regarding a possible leadership change.

However, minister Umesh Katti has reportedly stated that his name would also be considered in case of a change in the position of the chief minister.

During Shah's August 3 visit, Bommai reportedly appeared to be unwell. The CM had planned to visit Delhi on August 6-7 to attend several meetings presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he had to cancel his trip after testing COVID-19 positive. The cancellation of his trip to Delhi has been interpreted by some BJP leaders as a possible sign of Bommai's departure.

Refuting rumors, government sources told The Indian Express, "There is speculation that CM Bommai's cancelation of his visit to Delhi was to avoid a possible suggestion to quit...but this is not true. He had to cancel the trip after testing positive for COVID-19." Meanwhile, ex-BJP MLA Suresh Gowda, who is closer to Yediyurappa's camp, reportedly stated the CM could be replaced before August 15.

"There could be a change of CM even before Independence Day. There has been some talk in the party," Gowda stated on Monday. "The BJP is concerned over...Yediyurappa distancing himself from the party and the possible repercussions and wants to address these issues as well," the government sources added. Further, the BJP is worried about factionalism disrupting its preparations for the 2023 Karnataka elections.

The central leadership of the BJP may reportedly also prefer to keep things as they are in the state, with Bommai, a Lingayat leader, serving as the chief minister. Given the various concerns within the Karnataka BJP unit, including the lack of a trustworthy Lingayat leader to take Yediyurappa's place, the top command may reportedly maintain the status quo or make some radical decisions.

Karnataka Congress attacks BJP citing failure of administration in the state

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has seized the opportunity presented by the BJP's uncertainty to criticize it. "The BJP leadership has set out to topple Bommai. Is this change going to be to admit the failure of the government or to keep up the tradition of appointing three CMs each time?" Congress stated. "The game of puppetry with the puppet...Bommai is set to end."