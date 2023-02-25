Politics

BJP's doors for 'turncoat' Nitish Kumar closed forever: Amit Shah

Feb 25, 2023

Amit Shah on Saturday said that the BJP's doors for Nitish Kumar were permanently closed

Union Home Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah asserted on Saturday at a rally in Lauriya, West Champaran district, Bihar, that the saffron party's doors for Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram (turncoat) Nitish Kumar have been permanently closed. Shah made the remarks during his third visit to Bihar since Chief Minister Kumar severed ties with the BJP last year.

Kumar joined hands with Congress, RJD to become PM: Shah

During the rally, Shah claimed that Kumar joined hands with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to fulfill his dream of becoming the prime minister. Shah went on to say that, despite Kumar's ambitions, he will not be able to do so because PM Narendra Modi will be re-elected. "There is no place vacant for PM in 2024 for him," he added.

Shah says Kumar responsible for plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj'

In his barrage of accusations, Shah also blamed Kumar for plunging Bihar into jungle raj, which the latter earlier used to blame on the previous Congress-RJD regime. "Kumar now sits on the lap of Lalu Prasad, the father of jungle raj, and at Sonia Gandhi's feet. Enough of Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram, the BJP's doors are forever closed for Nitish Kumar," he declared.

Shah blasts Kumar for breaking ties with BJP

Shah further slammed Kumar for betraying the saffron party, claiming that when BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 Bihar polls, it fulfilled its promise and gave Kumar the CM position. He also accused Kumar of making secret arrangements with Lalu Prasad Yadav and demanded he reveal the date on which he intends to offer Tejashwi Yadav the Bihar CM seat.

Only Modi can stop Bihar's 'jungle raj'

The only way to get rid of the 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar is by making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again by the 2/3rd majority. Every day we hear reports of rape & murder. I want people of Bihar to give Nitish Kumar & his government a lesson: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/L3kBmnzyu8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats: Kumar

Meanwhile, Kumar recently stated if all opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, the BJP will be limited to fewer than 100 seats. "But the Congress will have to take a quick decision... If you (Congress) accept my suggestion, we can restrict the saffron party to under 100 seats. If you don't, you know what will happen," Kumar said.

Kumar announced alliance with RJD, Congress last year

In August 2022, the RJD and Congress announced support for Janata Dal (United) leader Kumar as the chief minister when he decided to break ties with the BJP to form a "Grand Alliance" government in Bihar. Notably, just two years earlier, in 2020, the BJP-JD(U) fought elections together and went on to form the state government, following which Kumar was appointed the chief minister.