AK Antony's son quits Congress citing post on BBC documentary

Jan 25, 2023

After facing bitter criticism for opposing the BBC documentary on PM Modi, Anil K Antony, son of former Union minister AK Antony, announced his resignation from Congress

After facing bitter criticism for opposing the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anil K Antony, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony, announced his resignation from the grand old party. He attributed his resignation from Congress to threat calls and hate messages demanding him "to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech".

Why does this story matter?

The BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' investigates Modi's role as the state's chief minister in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which killed over 2,000 people.

The government banned the documentary after its release citing emergency clauses and termed it colonial propaganda pushing a "discredited narrative".

The Opposition, including Congress, slammed the government for banning the documentary alleging "censorship".

You, your colleagues, and the coterie...: Antony

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023