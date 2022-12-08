Politics

2022 Assembly elections: BJP sweeps Gujarat, seals 7th consecutive term

2022 Assembly elections: BJP sweeps Gujarat, seals 7th consecutive term

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 08, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

The result is more or less in line with exit polls released on Monday

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully overcome anti-incumbency to storm into power in Gujarat Assembly for seventh consecutive term. The saffron party won an overwhelming majority in the crucial state, winning 118 in the 182-seat Assembly. On the other hand, Congress and its allies won eight seats while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account with four seats as the counting continues.

Why does this story matter?

The state witnessed a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

However, there were speculations that AAP may spring some surprise due to its rigorous campaigning aimed at the incumbent BJP.

The BJP, AAP, and Congress were fighting it out in the western state while analysts say BJP had an edge in that state.

Thumping win for BJP

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP won 118 seats and Congress and its allies won eight seats. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's AAP got four seats while other parties, including independent candidates, got four seats. Per early trends, BJP crossed the majority mark early. Elections in the state were held in two phases, and were concluded on Monday.

Encouraging urban seats in BJP's kitty

The BJP has won majority of seats in Ahmedabad city, which went to polls in the second round of the elections. These seats were critical for the saffron party, which has traditionally had an advantage in these elections since 1990. With AAP's entry and fielding of its candidates in all urban seats, the competition became a little more difficult for the BJP.

Exit polls too had predicted BJP's comfortable win

The majority of exit polls had predicted a clean sweep for BJP in Gujarat Assembly polls. The P-MARQ exit poll had predicted AAP winning 128-148 seats in the state elections. Congress was predicted to win 30-42 seats. The forecast gave AAP 2-10 seats, and others 1-2 seats. BJP was also predicted to get over 60% of seats in central Gujarat-a Congress bastion.

Other parties in the battle

Apart from the three parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had fielded 30 candidates, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 57, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) 14, Samajwadi Party (SP) 12, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) four, the Communist Party of India (CPI) two. Around 64% of 4.9 crore voters sealed the fate of nearly 1,621 candidates.