Politics

AAP Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, 'kidnapped' by BJP, withdraws nominations

AAP Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, 'kidnapped' by BJP, withdraws nominations

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 16, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

The AAP claimed that Jariwala had gone to scrutinize his nomination papers and was later kidnapped from the office

Following the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claim that the BJP on Tuesday evening kidnapped its poll candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala along with his family, he was 'found' at the Returning Officer's (RO) office withdrawing his nomination on Wednesday. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal tweeted earlier that the BJP first tried to get Jariwala's nomination rejected, and later pressurized him to withdraw his nomination.

Twitter Post Jariwala's nomination was announced two weeks ago

Candidate Kanchan Jariwala can be spotted in a blue shirt as he walks out of the Returning Officer's office in Surat (East), Gujarat. — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 for electing the state Assembly.

Gujarat could see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, eyeing a significant vote share.

The AAP has been at loggerheads with the BJP, accusing it of pursuing a political vendetta.

Information Policemen, BJP goons dragged Jariwala to RO: AAP

AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleged that the police and BJP goons dragged Jariwala to the RO office and forced him to withdraw his nomination. Sisodia seconded the claims saying 500 policemen had forcefully taken Jariwala to the RO office, alleging that the BJP and the administration were in cohorts. Sisodia earlier claimed that the BJP had kidnapped Jariwala, fearing a loss in the elections.

Twitter Post Free and fair election has become a joke: Raghav Chadha

Watch how police and BJP goons together - dragged our Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala to the RO office, forcing him to withdraw his nomination



The term ‘free and fair election’ has become a joke! pic.twitter.com/CY32TrUZx8 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2022

Statement Kidnap of democracy itself: AAP leaders

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP's second-in-command, Manish Sisodia said earlier on Wednesday that Jariwala had gone to scrutinize his nomination papers on Tuesday. As soon as he came out of the office, he was abducted by "BJP goons," he said. AAP leaders called it dangerous saying this wasn't just the kidnapping of a candidate, but of democracy itself.

Twitter Post Kejriwal naming achievements, BJP busy with abductions: Sanjay Singh

BJP के अराजक तत्व चुनाव दफ़्तर में आते हैं, कोशिश करते हैं कि AAP प्रत्याशी Kanchan Jariwala का Nominaton रद्द हो, नहीं हो पाया तो उनको उठाकर चले जाते हैं



Kejriwal अपने काम गिना रहे हैं और BJP अपहरण कर रही है?



—@SanjayAzadSln #BJPKidnapsAAPCandidate pic.twitter.com/sPFFDKkImQ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 16, 2022

The AAP announced the candidacy of Jariwala along with nine others on November 3. It was AAP's 10th list of candidates for the Gujarat polls in which it has declared 130 candidates on 182 seats. Jariwala was pit against BJP's Arvind Rana, the incumbent MLA from Surat (East). It declared its national joint secretary and former journalist, Isudhan Gadhvi as its CM candidate.